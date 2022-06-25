 
Saturday Jun 25 2022
Prince Harry’s way of dealing with royal drama branded ‘stupid’

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Prince Harry was labelled ‘stupid’ in his way of dealing with the royal family drama that ensued after he stepped down as senior royal with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, reported The Daily Star.

The outlet quoted royal expert Kinsey Schofield as saying: “Harry is trying to create his own life and future, very similar to Princess Diana towards the end of her life.”

“There’s no question that he is struggling and prioritising his happiness over harmony within the royal family,” she added.

The expert then went on to say: “Prince William also prioritises his family but would never do anything to jeopardise the reputation or the future of the monarchy. Perhaps Prince Harry thinks he would not either.”

“Maybe his actions weren’t intentional. But stupidity is not a justification for the damage that has been done over the last several years,” she concluded. 

