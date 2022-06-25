Meghan Markle rare details disclosed by her new friend

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who settled in US with her husband Prince Harry, has found a new friend in Santa Barbara, California.



The Duke of Sussex best friend's wife Delfina Blaquier took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with Meghan as they watch their husbands playing polo recently.

Delfina also shared rare details about her new friend Meghan.

She captioned the post by referencing her nicknames for Meghan and Harry, revealing that she calls them 'M' and 'H'.

“M - looking forward to many more of these times with you and H. Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone new you the way you are. My sister, my now fellow “pwife” (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this- Can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time.

“You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, bc you have a big one and it’s a beautiful one. I love you my darling.”







