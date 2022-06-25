 
Kinza Hashmi serves up some major friendship goals in her latest post

Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly have set the internet soaring with their cute video on social media.

The Ruposh star has a perfect BFF bond with fellow actress Saboor and the recent post says it all. 

Recently, the Ishq Tamasha actress shared an adorable video on Instagram while doing her BFF’s make-up.

In the video, the Waada actress can be seen sitting on a chair, and Kinza can be seen showing her magical make-up tricks on her BFF’s face.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote in the caption, “When @sabooraly ⁩was forced to sit in that chair and let me do the magic!”

Have a look:

The enduring post has garnered massive likes from the followers as the netizens are in love with their cute bond.

On the work front, Saboor has appeared in a number of popular drama serials, including Waada, Fitrat, Parizad, and Amanat

On the other hand, Kinza has worked in popular dramas such as Seerat, Gul-o-Gulzar, Ishq Tamasha, and Azmaish. She also made a name for herself on the popular television show Ruposh, which broke numerous television records.

