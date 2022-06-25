 
Showbiz
'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's song takes internet by storm

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha just came out with its third song, Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi, a few hours back and fans are already over the moon in excitement.

This is the third track of the film after Kahani and Main Ki Karaan. The song has been crooned by none other than Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam, and the lyrics are given by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Within a few hours, the song has been crowned the ‘song of the year’ by fans and netizens.

Take a look at the tweets.

Netizens took to the social media site and expressed their opinion about the melody.

One fan wrote, “The song of the year so far. This film has one of the best albums of recent times #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi#LaalSinghChaddha”

Another fan said, “Arijit Singh voice nailed it..his soulful voice and What a beautiful composition by Pritam Super...#PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi#LaalSinghChaddha #AmirKhan #ArijitSingh #Pritam.”

Meanwhile, the movie also features Naga Chaitanya, which marks his debut in the Bollywood industry. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

It is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

