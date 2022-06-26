Bilawal, Imran make last ditch effort for votes ahead of Sindh LG polls

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — APP/Instagram

Bilawal accuses opponents of threatening violence.

Khan claims that PPP is "terrorising his party candidates".

"I ask people of Sindh to vote for PTI candidates & eliminate the #ZardariMafia," adds ex-premier.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday accused the party opponents of growing frustrated and threatening violence after consistent losses, urging the supporters to remain peaceful and not get provoked.

The first phase of the local body elections is starting on June 26 (today) in four divisions of Sindh.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal wrote: "Good luck to all Peoples Party ticket holders taking part in local body elections phase one in 15 districts of Sindh."

Meanwhile, similar claims were made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He accused the PPP of "terrorising his party candidates".

He further said that the PPP is "not following the Supreme Court orders to devolve authority to local reps [representatives] under Article 140A."

"I ask people of Sindh to vote for PTI candidates & eliminate the #ZardariMafia," added the ex-premier.

