 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

James Bond bosses eye Prince William for next 007 movie: 'Ticks all the boxes'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

James Bond bosses eye Prince William for next 007 movie: Ticks all the boxes
James Bond bosses eye Prince William for next 007 movie: 'Ticks all the boxes'

Prince William could be your next James Bond!

The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne, might as well make a debut with in world's most famous spy film.

Filmmakers are reportedly eyeing the 40-year-old to be the next Bond and they confessed William 'ticks all the boxes' for the role.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson met William at the  Buckingham Palace on Friday to receive CBE's.

After receptionist the honour, they confessed they were “still on the hunt” as they quipped William would be an ideal candidate.

Ms Broccoli added the future King “ticks all the boxes” for coveted role.

She said after receiving her honour: “Unfortunately, the person we just met isn’t available.

“He’s occupied, unfortunately, but he would be the perfect candidate — ticks all the boxes.

“But he’s not available, sadly, so we’re still on the hunt.”

Last year at Earthshot prize, William was compared to Bond with his dapper look in a tuxedo.

Viewers tweeted that he was “rocking the James Bond look”, while one argued: “I think Prince William should replace James Bond, seriously.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William 'mistakes splashed across front page', unlike Prince Harry

Prince William 'mistakes splashed across front page', unlike Prince Harry
Meghan Markle left UK before 'wedding music' finished: 'She could make change'

Meghan Markle left UK before 'wedding music' finished: 'She could make change'
David Beckham son Brooklyn turns to billionaire father-in-law amid failed career plans

David Beckham son Brooklyn turns to billionaire father-in-law amid failed career plans
Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale look dashing in picture with Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale look dashing in picture with Natalie Portman

Bad news for Queen Elizabeth as another country expresses desire to remove her as head of state

Bad news for Queen Elizabeth as another country expresses desire to remove her as head of state

Prince Charles lands in trouble after new report reveals he accepted €1m cash in suitcase

Prince Charles lands in trouble after new report reveals he accepted €1m cash in suitcase

Two central African nations repose confidence in Queen Elizabeth

Two central African nations repose confidence in Queen Elizabeth

Jennifer Lopez says we are living in an America I don't recognize

Jennifer Lopez says we are living in an America I don't recognize
Prince Harry's remarks about Diana make him seem unstable says expert

Prince Harry's remarks about Diana make him seem unstable says expert

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial judge's remarks on Jury's verdict

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial judge's remarks on Jury's verdict
Meghan Markle fails to inspire Americans, her popularity plummets in US: report

Meghan Markle fails to inspire Americans, her popularity plummets in US: report
Kate Middleton celebrates Armed Forces Day in style, shares her pics in full military gear

Kate Middleton celebrates Armed Forces Day in style, shares her pics in full military gear

Latest

view all