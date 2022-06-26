 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William 'mistakes splashed across front page', unlike Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Prince William mistakes splashed across front page, unlike Prince Harry
Prince William 'mistakes splashed across front page', unlike Prince Harry

Prince William and and Prince Harry have had their shares of scrutiny from public.

Speaking about the brothers, deputy editor of Royal Central, Brittani Barger told Daily Star: "Both William and Harry grew up in the spotlight and had to face their teenage years without their mother after such a tragic accident.

"Both have struggled I think with the spotlight and their role, but William knew from early on what his path was.

"He knew that he will one day be monarch and had a mindset based on that."

She added: "He was more careful because he had to be as the future king, Harry, on the other hand, was able to be freer.

"He made mistakes (that many of us have made) but they were splashed across the front page.

Speaking of Harry, the expert added: "He never had the pressure of knowing he was going to sit on the throne one day, so he was more carefree in how he acted and more open and honest about his opinions with the press."

While the brothers no longer talk to one another, it is reported that William's wife Kate Middleton is planning a reunion on the Duke's 40th birthday.

Royal commentator Neil Sean told his YouTube followers: "According to a very good source, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is very keen for Harry to be invited … [although] no mention of Meghan, I noted in the quote I was told.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle left UK before 'wedding music' finished: 'She could make change'

Meghan Markle left UK before 'wedding music' finished: 'She could make change'
James Bond bosses eye Prince William for next 007 movie: 'Ticks all the boxes'

James Bond bosses eye Prince William for next 007 movie: 'Ticks all the boxes'
David Beckham son Brooklyn turns to billionaire father-in-law amid failed career plans

David Beckham son Brooklyn turns to billionaire father-in-law amid failed career plans
Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale look dashing in picture with Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale look dashing in picture with Natalie Portman

Bad news for Queen Elizabeth as another country expresses desire to remove her as head of state

Bad news for Queen Elizabeth as another country expresses desire to remove her as head of state

Prince Charles lands in trouble after new report reveals he accepted €1m cash in suitcase

Prince Charles lands in trouble after new report reveals he accepted €1m cash in suitcase

Two central African nations repose confidence in Queen Elizabeth

Two central African nations repose confidence in Queen Elizabeth

Jennifer Lopez says we are living in an America I don't recognize

Jennifer Lopez says we are living in an America I don't recognize
Prince Harry's remarks about Diana make him seem unstable says expert

Prince Harry's remarks about Diana make him seem unstable says expert

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial judge's remarks on Jury's verdict

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial judge's remarks on Jury's verdict
Meghan Markle fails to inspire Americans, her popularity plummets in US: report

Meghan Markle fails to inspire Americans, her popularity plummets in US: report
Kate Middleton celebrates Armed Forces Day in style, shares her pics in full military gear

Kate Middleton celebrates Armed Forces Day in style, shares her pics in full military gear

Latest

view all