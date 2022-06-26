 
Sunday Jun 26 2022
Web Desk

Prince Charles wants history of slave trade taught in British schools

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Prince Charles is reportedly in favour of the history of the African transatlantic slave trade being taught in British schools as widely as Holocaust, reported The Independent.

As per the outlet, a royal source close to the Prince of Wales, the future monarch, revealed that he wants to bridge the gap in Britons’ knowledge about the abhorrent history of trafficking of African people.

The source said: “Charles has noted that at a national level, we know and learn at school all about the Holocaust. That is not true of the transatlantic slave trade.”

The insider continued: “There’s an acknowledgement that it needs to happen.”

The source further said that while Prince Charles does not intend to reshape education policy, he is keen for the public to be better educated about that particular history.

The comments come after Prince Charles expressed his sorrow over the suffering caused by the slave trade during his opening speech at the Commonwealth summit in Rwanda. 


