Which Pakistani cricketer has remained top T20 batter for longest time?

(L to R) India's Virat Kohli, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, and former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen — Twitter/@CricWick

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has maintained the top spot in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for T20 and ODI batters. Not only that, but he is the only cricketer who has spent the maximum number of days in the top position on the best T20 batters list.

Babar had reclaimed the top slot in ICC's T20I Batting Ranking after a superb performance during Pakistan vs Namibia match in the T20 World Cup 2021.

According to CrickWick, the 27-year-old cricketer has spent 1,025 days in the top position on the T20 batters list. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is the second to spend the most days in the position, while England's Kevin Pietersen stood third on the list after staying in the position for 729 days.



Babar remained on top in International Cricket Council (ICC)’s latest One-Day International player rankings.