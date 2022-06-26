Two soldiers martyred, seven terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan shootout

Subedar Munir Hussain and Havildar Babu Khan lost their lives in the fire exchange that took place in North Waziristan district. — ISPR

Fire exchange took place in general area of Ghulam Khan KaIle in North Waziristan District.

Weapons and ammunition also recovered from killed terrorists.

Terrorists were actively involved in several terror activities against security forces.

Two soldiers were martyred while seven terrorists were gunned down in a “fire exchange” that took place between security forces and the terrorists on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange took place in the general area of Ghulam Khan KaIle in North Waziristan District.

“Troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly, seven of them were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against security forces,” said the ISPR.



The military’s media wing identified the martyred troops as 44-year-old Subedar Munir Hussain, a resident of Parachinar, and 38-year-old Havildar Babu Khan, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan.

It added that an area clearance is underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.