Monday Jun 27 2022
Is Anya Taylor-Joy engaged? Actress sparks buzz after flashing ring

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Anya Taylor-Joy set off engagement rumours with Malcolm McRae after flashing a ring on her wedding finger
Anya Taylor-Joy last week set off engagement rumours with beau Malcolm McRae after flashing a ring on her wedding finger at her driver and photographers, reported The Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old actress was photographed getting off a private jet in Sydney, Australia earlier this week, with eyewitnesses sharing accounts of Anya ‘flashing’ her ring at her driver.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the witness spilled: “She bounded off the plane and then seemed to flash the ring at her driver before getting in the car.”

The source added: “She was either showing off the ring or doing a dance move. Either way, she looked ecstatic.”

Despite the eyewitness claims, representatives for Anya are yet to responds to the reports.

Both Anya and Malcolm are fiercely private about their romance and personal life, and only made their red-carpet debut months ago at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February.

Soon after, Anya opened up about their relationship in an interview with British Vogue in March saying: “I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading.”

