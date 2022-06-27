Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child: Photo

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy of first child: Photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby as the actress announces this good news on social media.



On Monday morning, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star turned to Instagram and shared a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed and undergoing sonography.

In the photo, the Rockstar actor could also be seen sitting beside Alia and looking at the scan in happy mood.

Sharing the adorable post, the Gully Boy actress captioned it, “Our baby ….. coming soon."

As soon the news went viral, the lovebirds had been garnering love and blessings from family, friends and fans from all over the world.



Priyanka Chopra commented, “Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait.”

Karan Johar wrote, “Heart is bursting.”

Alia’s mum Soni Razdan also reacted to the news, saying, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion.”

To note, the couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai.