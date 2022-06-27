 
Showbiz
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child: Photo

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy of first child: Photo
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy of first child: Photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby as the actress announces this good news on social media.

On Monday morning, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star turned to Instagram and shared a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed and undergoing sonography.

In the photo, the Rockstar actor could also be seen sitting beside Alia and looking at the scan in happy mood.

Sharing the adorable post, the Gully Boy actress captioned it, “Our baby ….. coming soon."

As soon the news went viral, the lovebirds had been garnering love and blessings from family, friends and fans from all over the world.

Priyanka Chopra commented, “Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait.”

Karan Johar wrote, “Heart is bursting.”

Alia’s mum Soni Razdan also reacted to the news, saying, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion.”

To note, the couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of her 'Lazy Sunday' in cool casual outfit, See Pics

Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of her 'Lazy Sunday' in cool casual outfit, See Pics
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor deck up in white as they pose stylishly in Paris

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor deck up in white as they pose stylishly in Paris
‘SYL’: Sidhu Moose Wala's last song removed from YouTube: Here is the actual reason

‘SYL’: Sidhu Moose Wala's last song removed from YouTube: Here is the actual reason
Malaika Arora has a heartwarming birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has a heartwarming birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor
Review: Team Muhafiz delivers power-packed first episode

Review: Team Muhafiz delivers power-packed first episode
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora raise the temperature with their latest pictures

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora raise the temperature with their latest pictures
Shah Rukh Khan shares his experience of working with Salman Khan in ‘Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan shares his experience of working with Salman Khan in ‘Pathaan’
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s song takes internet by storm

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s song takes internet by storm
Kinza Hashmi serves up some major friendship goals in her latest post

Kinza Hashmi serves up some major friendship goals in her latest post
Hania Aamir melts hearts with THIS cute picture

Hania Aamir melts hearts with THIS cute picture
Twitter celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s 30 years in Bollywood: 'Changes Indian Cinema'

Twitter celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s 30 years in Bollywood: 'Changes Indian Cinema'

Latest

view all