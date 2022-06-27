 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
Madonna lashes out at US Supreme Court after abortion ruling

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Madonna recently penned a long message on social media to express her disappointment after the US Supreme Court made abortion illegal.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Material Girl hitmaker recalled waking up to the ‘terrifying’ ruling as she showed concern for all women in America.

"I woke up [Friday] to the terrifying news that Roe v. Wade had been overturned and that legislation has decided that we no longer have rights as women over our bodies,” the Queen of Pop wrote.

"This decision has plunged me and every other woman in this country into deep despair. Now the supreme court has decided that women's rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact we have less rights [than] a gun. I am scared for my daughters,” she added.

"I'm scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared,” the 63-year-old singer continued. 

“I guess God put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough to bear the weight. Strong enough to fight! Strong enough to overcome.

"And so we shall overcome! We will find a way to make it a federal law to protect abortion rights!"

Madonna wrapped her message by asking, “Ladies are you ready to fight?"

