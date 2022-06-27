Imran Khan urges youth, women to 'immediately' register for Tiger Force

PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeals supporters to join Tiger Force — screengrab video/@PTIofficial

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has appealed to the youth for immediate registration to the Tiger Force in the first phase, and has stated that the youth and especially women will have to take responsibility for the by-elections in Punjab.

In a video message sent to PTI supporters and workers, the former prime minister stated that for 30 years, the two parties — PML-N and PPP — have remained slaves of the West and have been imposed on the people.



These two parties have "sucked people's blood and destroyed the justice system, NAB [National Accountability Bureau], and other institutions." He claimed that cases involving Rs16 billion in assets had been buried and that there was no accountability.

He lamented that the government had filed eight to nine cases against him and that the incumbent government has created an environment in which "opposition is finished."

He said that the current Punjab parliament is "nothing more than a farce."

Case of FIR on PTI leadership

Sheikh Rashid, Murad Saeed, Shehryar Afridi, and others had cases filed against them at the Kohsar police station for vandalism during PTI's long March.

At an Islamabad's district and sessions court, the bail application of the accused was accepted in exchange for Rs5,000 each.

Speaking to the media outside court, Rashid said that Imran Khan was the target of a global conspiracy. However, he said that Imran Khan's agenda and politics are larger than a motion of no-confidence.

He claimed that the local government elections in Sindh [held a day earlier] saw ballot boxes stolen, adding that presiding officials were also apprehended in Nawabshah.

He said that Lahore and Faisalabad by-election arrangements should be improved and anarchy will spread in Pakistan if rigging persists.

Rashid said that the government is made up of a 13-member conspiratorial coalition and MQM-P should also learn what the ANP has learned.

