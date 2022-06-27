Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement

Hollywood icon Gal Gadot was among the first celebrities to react to Alia Bhatt’s announcement that she is expecting a baby with Ranbir Kapoor on her social media.

On Monday, the Highway actress shared the news of her pregnancy through a sweet Instagram post and surprised everyone with the news of her first child.

She shared a picture of herself during her ultrasound in a hospital and wrote, “Our baby coming soon.” Ranbir could be seen with her with his back to the camera.

Reacting to Alia’s post, the Red Notice star joined several celebrities who dropped congratulatory messages for the couple. Sending her love for the family, Gadot dropped red heart emojis.

Alia and Gal will be collaborating for the first time in the Tom Harper film, Heart Of Stone. It will mark Alia’s official entry into Hollywood.

The film also stars Jamie Dornan and will be released on Netflix. Alia was in London for the shooting of the film and sharing updates on social media regularly.