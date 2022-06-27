Devin Booker reacts to Kendall Jenner’s photo seemingly quashes break-up rumours

Devin Booker has reacted to Kendall Jenner’s sizzling Instagram upload which seemingly rubbishes the reports of their breakup.



The 26-year-old supermodel shared a slideshow Sunday leading with a sunbathing snap, and eagle-eyed fans noticed the professional basketball player, 25, “liked” the social media post.

Jenner returned the favor, “liking” a photo that same day of Booker playing baseball.

Multiple outlets reported last Wednesday that the duo had called it quits after two years together.

A source told ET that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths,"

They "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

Another source revealed: "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

Kendall started dating Devin in 2020. The couple took a road trip to Sedona, Arizona later that year.



