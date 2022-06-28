Prince Charles close aide 'stood down' over suspicious money transaction

Prince Charles former valet and close aide, Michael Fawcett was made to send in resignation last November.

The decision came after conjectures the aide has helped billionaire ­Saudi donor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz in 2016 to gain British citizenship.



The hazardous scandal sent Charles' charity organisation, The Prince’s Foundation, to get audit from EY.

Speaking about the valet earlier, the future King confessed: “I can manage without just about anyone except for Michael.”



It was concluded “there is evidence that communication and co-ordination took place between the CEO at the ­time and so-called ‘fixers’ regarding honorary nominations for a donor between 2014 to 2018”.