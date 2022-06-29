 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's ex Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup from Pirates Of The Caribbean star

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Johnny Depps ex Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup from Pirates Of The Caribbean star

Actress Winona Ryder, who is currently starring in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things', looked back at her relationship with Johnny Depp.

The actress, who is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s July 2022 digital issue, called their breakup and the Hollywood culture at the time "my ‘Girl, interrupted’ real life," referring to her 1999 movie about mental health struggles.

Depp and and Ryder began dating after meeting at the New York premiere of "Great Balls of Fire!" in 1989. They went on their first date two months later. Then five months after the first date, the two Hollywood stars got engaged. They appeared in the 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands" and Depp even got a tattoo that read "Winona Forever." They called it quits in June 1993.

Johnny Depps ex Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup from Pirates Of The Caribbean star

The 50-year-old, who is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s July 2022 digital issue, called their breakup and the Hollywood culture at the time "my ‘Girl, interrupted’ real life," referring to her 1999 movie about mental health struggles.

In 2016, Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard got a domestic violence restraining order against the actor amid their divorce. Ryder, who is known for keeping mum about her personal life, told Time magazine that Depp was never abusive toward her during their relationship, which had ended decades prior. Depp, now 59, has long denied the allegations.

"I can only speak from my own experience, which was wildly different than what is being said," Ryder explained at the time. "He was never, never that way toward me. Never abusive at all toward me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves."

"I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened. I’m not calling anyone a liar," Ryder continued. "I’m just saying, it’s difficult and upsetting for me to wrap my head around it. Look, it was a long time ago, but we were together for four years, and it was a big relationship for me. Imagine if someone you dated when you were – I was 17 when I met him – was accused of that. It's just shocking. I have never seen him be violent toward a person before."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show hires ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ director

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show hires ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ director
Virginia Giuffre did not mention Andrew in her emotional statement against Ghislaine Maxwell

Virginia Giuffre did not mention Andrew in her emotional statement against Ghislaine Maxwell
Katie Thurston shares message about 'Dating Myself' after split from John Hersey

Katie Thurston shares message about 'Dating Myself' after split from John Hersey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘chose life out in cold’: ‘Heartache!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘chose life out in cold’: ‘Heartache!’
Meghan Markle’s ‘cheering’ no good for ‘unhappy’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s ‘cheering’ no good for ‘unhappy’ Prince Harry
Prince Andrew's daughter Eugenie placed royal ban at wedding: Details

Prince Andrew's daughter Eugenie placed royal ban at wedding: Details

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for 'perpetrating heinous crimes against children'

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for 'perpetrating heinous crimes against children'
Prince William’s viral video triggers Palace reaction: ‘Breach of privacy!’

Prince William’s viral video triggers Palace reaction: ‘Breach of privacy!’
Ghislaine Maxwell responds to victims: 'I'm sorry for the pain you experienced'

Ghislaine Maxwell responds to victims: 'I'm sorry for the pain you experienced'
Drake moves past Eminem and Kanye West on all-time Number One album list

Drake moves past Eminem and Kanye West on all-time Number One album list
Inside Khloe Kardashian's birthday celebrations with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Inside Khloe Kardashian's birthday celebrations with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian
Megan Fox matches up to Machine Gun Kelly fashion game with pink hair: PHOTOS

Megan Fox matches up to Machine Gun Kelly fashion game with pink hair: PHOTOS

Latest

view all