Johnny Depp's ex Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup from Pirates Of The Caribbean star

Actress Winona Ryder, who is currently starring in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things', looked back at her relationship with Johnny Depp.



The actress, who is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s July 2022 digital issue, called their breakup and the Hollywood culture at the time "my ‘Girl, interrupted’ real life," referring to her 1999 movie about mental health struggles.



Depp and and Ryder began dating after meeting at the New York premiere of "Great Balls of Fire!" in 1989. They went on their first date two months later. Then five months after the first date, the two Hollywood stars got engaged. They appeared in the 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands" and Depp even got a tattoo that read "Winona Forever." They called it quits in June 1993.

In 2016, Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard got a domestic violence restraining order against the actor amid their divorce. Ryder, who is known for keeping mum about her personal life, told Time magazine that Depp was never abusive toward her during their relationship, which had ended decades prior. Depp, now 59, has long denied the allegations.



"I can only speak from my own experience, which was wildly different than what is being said," Ryder explained at the time. "He was never, never that way toward me. Never abusive at all toward me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves."

"I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened. I’m not calling anyone a liar," Ryder continued. "I’m just saying, it’s difficult and upsetting for me to wrap my head around it. Look, it was a long time ago, but we were together for four years, and it was a big relationship for me. Imagine if someone you dated when you were – I was 17 when I met him – was accused of that. It's just shocking. I have never seen him be violent toward a person before."