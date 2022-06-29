 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'fading' from UK memory: 'Just give up British citizenship'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Prince Harry fading from UK memory: Just give up British citizenship
Prince Harry 'fading' from UK memory: 'Just give up British citizenship'

Prince Harry is realising his depreciating value in the royal family every passing day, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is now a resident on California, opted for a lifestyle change when he decided to quit his royal duties in 2020.

While Harry, along with is family returned to UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, he reportedly realised the place is no longer his home.

Christopher Wilson stated: "WITH his blink-and-you'll miss-it, return to Britain already fading from public memory, even Prince Harry must realise he's no longer the royal pin-up he once was

He added: "YouGov poll showed almost two-thirds of Britons have a negative perception of him.

"One possibility so far left undiscussed in his chats with Oprah Winfrey and other US media chums is that he might just give up, not only his place in the Royal Family, but his British citizenship.

He added: "After all, he loves the California lifestyle and the uncritical press coverage he gets over there. The sun, the polo, the film-star friends, the occasional red carpet. With nothing left to lose, why not become a fully-fledged American?

Drawing comparisons between Harry and great granduncle King Edward VIII, the writer added: "Curiously, this is exactly the same dilemma which faced his great-great uncle almost 80 years ago after King Edward VIII quit Palace life in 1936 for the love of an American divorcee, and became the Duke of Windsor.

"Maybe Prince Harry should read it as he weighs up whether to shake off his heritage and start a new life as a US citizen. It might help him make up his mind," concluded the expert.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande’s stalker breaks into home again after death threats

Ariana Grande’s stalker breaks into home again after death threats

Meghan Markle finally reacts to US Supreme Court decision on abortion

Meghan Markle finally reacts to US Supreme Court decision on abortion
BBC gives 'significant' money to Princess Diana tell-all whisteblower

BBC gives 'significant' money to Princess Diana tell-all whisteblower
Travis Barker’s daughter ask for prayers while son performs in NYC amid hospitalization

Travis Barker’s daughter ask for prayers while son performs in NYC amid hospitalization
Royals 'twitchy' as Meghan Markle series will spill 'who wears pants in the house'

Royals 'twitchy' as Meghan Markle series will spill 'who wears pants in the house'
Ghislaine Maxwell: A friend to British royalty

Ghislaine Maxwell: A friend to British royalty
Ghislaine Maxwell sentence has left Prince Andrew 'tainted forever': Expert

Ghislaine Maxwell sentence has left Prince Andrew 'tainted forever': Expert
Prince Charles reputation 'truly blown' with money scandal, says Meghan pal

Prince Charles reputation 'truly blown' with money scandal, says Meghan pal
Dakota Johnson sees 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan as her 'brother'

Dakota Johnson sees 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan as her 'brother'
Travis Barker urgently hospitalised, Kourtney Kardashian by his side

Travis Barker urgently hospitalised, Kourtney Kardashian by his side
New report compounds Prince Charles' problems

New report compounds Prince Charles' problems

Latest

view all