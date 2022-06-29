Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Nick Jonas’ belly roll on Dancing With Myself: Watch

 
Priyanka Chopra recently turned cheerleader for her hubby Nick Jonas.

On Tuesday, the Quantico star turned to Instagram story and re-posted a video of the singer who is currently busy judging the new dance reality show Dancing With Myself along with Shakira.

In a video, Nick was challenged by the Waka Waka crooner to do belly roll moves and even tried to teach him as well.

While sharing a clip from the latest episode, the Jealous hit-maker did  try to copy dance moves from Shakira’s famous track Hips Don’t Lie.

He wrote, “The difference when your hips don’t lie vs when your hips DO lie,” in the caption.

Interestingly, the Jonas Brother singer Nick might not have outshone the moves, he did leave his wife impressed with his effort.

Meanwhile, the Sky is Pink actress re-shared the video on her IG story and mentioned, “A for effort baby” along with a red heart and claps emoji.

