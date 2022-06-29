 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Ghislaine Maxwell to appeal against sentence: lawyer

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell to appeal against sentence: lawyer
Ghislaine Maxwell to appeal against sentence: lawyer

Prince Andrew’s friend and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell would appeal the sentence, her lead lawyer has confirmed.

Speaking to reporters outside the court following the verdict, Maxwell´s lead attorney Bobbi Sternheim said that she would appeal the sentence.

Ghislaine was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell appeared not to react as New York Judge Alison Nathan handed down the term in a packed Manhattan federal court.

The sentence was much less than prosecutors sought but still means the 60-year-old friend to royalty and former US presidents is likely to spend much of the rest of her life in jail.

Nathan called Maxwell´s crimes "heinous and predatory" as she went with the amount of time recommended by the US probation office, rejecting Maxwell´s claims that she was pursued by prosecutors only because Epstein escaped trial by killing himself in prison.

More From Entertainment:

Queen meets Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon after new push for independence vote

Queen meets Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon after new push for independence vote
Avril Lavigne stuns onlookers with her perfect physique

Avril Lavigne stuns onlookers with her perfect physique
Kim Kardashian steals limelight at Khloe's birthday party with her appearance in leather outfit

Kim Kardashian steals limelight at Khloe's birthday party with her appearance in leather outfit
Lamar Odom says he’d choose ‘more skillfull’ Taraji P. Hensen over Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom says he’d choose ‘more skillfull’ Taraji P. Hensen over Khloe Kardashian

Dakota Johnson on ‘crazy’ shoot of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’: ‘It’s Psychotic’

Dakota Johnson on ‘crazy’ shoot of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’: ‘It’s Psychotic’
Victoria Beckham flays Chris Evans for weighing her on Live show

Victoria Beckham flays Chris Evans for weighing her on Live show
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sends pulses racing with captivating photos
Amber Heard angers Elon Musk after Johnny Depp defamation trial?

Amber Heard angers Elon Musk after Johnny Depp defamation trial?
Jennifer Lopez ‘proud’ of her gender neutral child Emme of how ‘they've turned out’

Jennifer Lopez ‘proud’ of her gender neutral child Emme of how ‘they've turned out’
Shakira ‘going through difficult time’ after Gerard Pique split: Carlos Vives

Shakira ‘going through difficult time’ after Gerard Pique split: Carlos Vives
Mandy Moore puts health first as she cancels remaining show dates: Photo

Mandy Moore puts health first as she cancels remaining show dates: Photo
Prince William, Kate Middleton pay heartfelt tribute to Deborah James

Prince William, Kate Middleton pay heartfelt tribute to Deborah James

Latest

view all