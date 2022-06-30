 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader call it quits after two years of dating: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader call it quits after two years of dating: report
Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader call it quits after two years of dating: report

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have decided to part their ways after over a year together, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Back in January, a source told PEOPLE that Kendrick and Hader had been "quietly" seeing each other for more than a year. 

The source added that they didn't start dating until "well after" they wrapped filming their 2019 Disney Christmas movie Noelle, in which they play siblings.

The source said at the time, "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet. They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."

Another source said in February that Kendrick and Hader made a "great couple" together: "You can see the chemistry when they're together. They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love. ... They're affectionate but it's the way they look at one another when the other is talking, you can see they really love each other."

More From Entertainment:

Lauren Conrad reveals she suffers from ectopic pregnancy after Roe v Wade reversal

Lauren Conrad reveals she suffers from ectopic pregnancy after Roe v Wade reversal
Prince Harry ‘will be relieved’ after Netflix cameras shut down, claims pal

Prince Harry ‘will be relieved’ after Netflix cameras shut down, claims pal
Meghan Markle accused of staging ‘PR ploy’ with new Vogue interview

Meghan Markle accused of staging ‘PR ploy’ with new Vogue interview
Prince Harry ‘drifting away’ from Meghan Markle over Megxit differences

Prince Harry ‘drifting away’ from Meghan Markle over Megxit differences
Kate Middleton’s apology flowers 'trashed' by Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton’s apology flowers 'trashed' by Meghan Markle?
Winona Ryder admits ‘not taking care’ of herself after parting ways with Johnny Depp

Winona Ryder admits ‘not taking care’ of herself after parting ways with Johnny Depp
Travis Barker rushed to hospital after complaint of pancreatitis

Travis Barker rushed to hospital after complaint of pancreatitis
Prince Andrew could be FBI’s next target?

Prince Andrew could be FBI’s next target?
Meghan Markle reflects on her pregnancies and miscarriage amid protests

Meghan Markle reflects on her pregnancies and miscarriage amid protests
Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama shares loving moment with dad in since-deleted post

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama shares loving moment with dad in since-deleted post
Britney Spears hits another major milestone after conservatorship win

Britney Spears hits another major milestone after conservatorship win
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accept 'big pay deal' to tell about their UK visit?

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accept 'big pay deal' to tell about their UK visit?

Latest

view all