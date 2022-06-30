Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader call it quits after two years of dating: report

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have decided to part their ways after over a year together, Entertainment Tonight reports.



Back in January, a source told PEOPLE that Kendrick and Hader had been "quietly" seeing each other for more than a year.

The source added that they didn't start dating until "well after" they wrapped filming their 2019 Disney Christmas movie Noelle, in which they play siblings.



The source said at the time, "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet. They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."

Another source said in February that Kendrick and Hader made a "great couple" together: "You can see the chemistry when they're together. They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love. ... They're affectionate but it's the way they look at one another when the other is talking, you can see they really love each other."

