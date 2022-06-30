 
Prince William, Kate's controversial Caribbean tour cost taxpayers THIS hefty amount

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Caribbean tour, which sparked massive backlash for displaying ‘heavy colonial undertones’, was revealed to have cost the taxpayer a hefty amount of £226,000.

The Duke and Duchess received heavy criticism for their eight-day visit to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas in March.

The couple was also pictured travelling in an open-top Land Rover which was driven by Jamaican soldiers.

However, royal fans suggested that it "looked like a scene from The Crown".

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the royal family spent a total of £102.4 million across the last financial year which marks a rise of 17 per cent from the previous year.

Most of the expenditure amount was spent on the major ten-year programme of the ongoing renovation of Buckingham Palace.

It was reported that around £54.6 million - a 41 per cent increase in spending, was siphoned off by the renovations alone.

The Sovereign Grant Report also showed a spike in the travel costs of the royal family from £1.3m to £4.5m after the in-person royal visits resumed after the pandemic.

