Thursday Jun 30 2022
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox finally address marriage rumours

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox clarified rumours of their marriage after the rapper referred to his ladylove as ‘wife’ at Billboard Music Awards last month.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Emo Girl hit-maker insisted that the Transformers star never felt like his girlfriend.

MGK told the outlet that calling Fox his wife was a sign of respect, adding, “I think when I speak about terminology — it never felt like my girlfriend.”

“It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship,” the 32-year-old pop punk rapper noted.

“He’s got all the names,” Fox said before adding, “No, [we aren't married], we don’t know what’s happening.”

“He’s on tour this year, when it needs to happen the universe will open up and give us the space to do that,” said Fox.

The couple was first romantically linked together in 2020 and got engaged two years later in January 2022.


