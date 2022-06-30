 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi court orders police to bring Dua Zahra back for another medical test

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Dua Zahra and her husband Zaheer Ahmed. — Screengrab from Dua Zahras YouTube interview
Dua Zahra and her husband Zaheer Ahmed. — Screengrab from Dua Zahra's YouTube interview

  • Local court orders further investigation into case.
  • Sindh Police reach Lahore to transfer Dua back to Karachi, say sources. 
  • Sindh Home Department allows bringing Dua back to port city.

KARACHI: A local court in the port city ordered the formation of a board to conduct Dua Zahra's medical test and to launch a further investigation into the case. 

Dua had made headlines across the country after she mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

The investigative sources said that the Sindh Police have reached Lahore to transfer the teenager back to Karachi following the court's orders. 

Related items

The Sindh Home Department has allowed bringing Dua back to the port city, said the sources, adding that the girl will be moved back with the permission of Lahore Police and authorities. 

On June 25, a local court directed the provincial health secretary to conduct Dua's ossification test to determine her age again as her case required further investigation.

More From Pakistan:

PML-N respects LHC's decision of recounting votes: CM Hamza Shahbaz

PML-N respects LHC's decision of recounting votes: CM Hamza Shahbaz

PTI to challenge LHC verdict in Supreme Court, confirms Imran Khan

PTI to challenge LHC verdict in Supreme Court, confirms Imran Khan
PTI snatched Punjab's right: Maryam

PTI snatched Punjab's right: Maryam

'Great victory': PTI leaders react to LHC ruling on Punjab CM election

'Great victory': PTI leaders react to LHC ruling on Punjab CM election
LHC orders recount of votes cast in Punjab CM poll minus PTI dissidents

LHC orders recount of votes cast in Punjab CM poll minus PTI dissidents
Chances of heavy intermittent rainfall in Karachi from July 2 evening: chief meteorologist

Chances of heavy intermittent rainfall in Karachi from July 2 evening: chief meteorologist
Hina Rabbani Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

Hina Rabbani Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan
Another fuel price hike likely in next fortnight

Another fuel price hike likely in next fortnight
PM Shehbaz vows 'unwavering' security support to Chinese investors

PM Shehbaz vows 'unwavering' security support to Chinese investors
Pakistan's COVID-19 case count at 3.5-month high

Pakistan's COVID-19 case count at 3.5-month high

Imran Khan can’t win election if institutions remain neutral: Bilawal Bhutto

Imran Khan can’t win election if institutions remain neutral: Bilawal Bhutto
Karachi’s weather turns pleasant due to overnight light rain

Karachi’s weather turns pleasant due to overnight light rain

Latest

view all