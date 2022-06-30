WATCH: Is Imran Khan still in touch with army chief?

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan (L) along with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Twitter/File

Journalists on Thursday bombarded former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan with questions on his way out of a seminar hall in Islamabad where he was holding an address.

Amid tight security, Khan was being escorted toward his vehicle when a journalist asked him if he was in touch with the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

However, the PTI chairman refrained from answering this question.



Another journalist questioned him regarding the things he traded with the Toshakhana — a word of Persian origin that literally translates into "treasure-house".

To this Khan, while mocking Bilawal's accent, said: “This isn’t Toshakhana; this is Tocha khana.”

A journalist also asked why was Khan not answering the questions of the journalists. But he did not respond to that question either and drove away.