 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan-Qatar ties being transformed into an enduring partnership: COAS

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. — ISPR

  • Gen Bajwa meets Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, deputy PM Dr Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.
  • Two sides discuss matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation and regional environment.
  • Qatari officials appreciate Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that Pakistan and Qatar’s ties, which are based on the “deep spirit of brotherhood,” are being transformed into an enduring partnership.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that General Bajwa met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah during his official tour today.

It said that matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation, and regional environment were discussed during the meeting.

Related items

“Both countries share a great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit of brotherhood, which are being transformed into an enduring partnership,” said Gen Bajwa.

The ISPR said that both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing cooperation in all fields. 

The Qatari officials also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

More From Pakistan:

Govt to form commission to probe losses incurred in petroleum sector during PTI tenure

Govt to form commission to probe losses incurred in petroleum sector during PTI tenure
Petition filed in court against likening politicians to donkeys

Petition filed in court against likening politicians to donkeys

WATCH: Is Imran Khan still in touch with army chief?

WATCH: Is Imran Khan still in touch with army chief?
PML-N respects LHC's decision of recounting votes: CM Hamza Shahbaz

PML-N respects LHC's decision of recounting votes: CM Hamza Shahbaz

PTI to challenge LHC verdict in Supreme Court, confirms Imran Khan

PTI to challenge LHC verdict in Supreme Court, confirms Imran Khan
Sindh Police reach Lahore to bring Dua Zahra back to Karachi

Sindh Police reach Lahore to bring Dua Zahra back to Karachi

PTI snatched Punjab's right: Maryam

PTI snatched Punjab's right: Maryam

'Great victory': PTI leaders react to LHC ruling on Punjab CM election

'Great victory': PTI leaders react to LHC ruling on Punjab CM election
LHC orders recount of votes cast in Punjab CM poll minus PTI dissidents

LHC orders recount of votes cast in Punjab CM poll minus PTI dissidents
Chances of heavy intermittent rainfall in Karachi from July 2 evening: chief meteorologist

Chances of heavy intermittent rainfall in Karachi from July 2 evening: chief meteorologist
Hina Rabbani Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

Hina Rabbani Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan
Another fuel price hike likely in next fortnight

Another fuel price hike likely in next fortnight

Latest

view all