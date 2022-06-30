Dr Shola slams royal family in fierce defense of Meghan Markle

Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, an activist and writer, has slammed the Royal Family after Buckingham Palace said it would not make public its conclusions into bullying allegations made by staff against Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Reacting to the Palace's decision of not issuing the much-anticipated report, Dr Shola tweeted : "Clearly the bully claims against Meghan Markle are false because the Royal Family would do NOTHING to protect her. The bullying inquiry most likely incriminates the Royal Family which is why it’s being buried."

Buckingham Palace announced in March last year it would launch a private investigation after The Times newspaper reported that allegations of bullying had been raised against the Duchess of Sussex by a senior aide to the couple in October 2018.

The Duchess allegedly reduced some of the staff members to tears and pushed two others to quit with her behaviour.

Meghan starkly rejected these allegations, with one of her representatives branding the claims a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation".

However, Palace’s bullying investigation outcome to remain a secret. The findings of the investigation, which was carried out by a law firm, will never be released to the public.