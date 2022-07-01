Persistent PTI challenges LHC order to recount votes of Punjab CM poll in SC

Supreme Court. — SC website

PTI seeks removal of Hamza as Punjab cheif minister.

Seeks sufficient time to notify all lawmakers to ensure pressence in CM poll.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Sibtain Khan and other PTI leaders file petition.

In another bid topresenceamza Shahbaz from the post of Punjab chief minister, PTI has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan to challenge the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to hold a vote recount on the CM poll held on April 16.



In a 4-1 split decision, the LHC wrapped up PTI's case against Hamza's election to the CM's slot, while ordering to recount the votes cast during the Punjab chief executive's election but with the exclusion of 25 PTI dissidents' votes, in line with the apex court's interpretation of Article 63(A).

The plea seeks an immediate hearing on the plea, requesting to remove Hamza Shahbaz from Punjab CM's post and suspend the process of recounting till a decision on this plea.

PTI has maintained in its plea that LHC's order should be amended and sufficient time be granted to notify all the lawmakers to ensure their presence in the Punjab Assembly session, so that a free and fair election of the Punjab CM can be held.

Referring to the objection raised by LHC's Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi, PTI sought to quash the notification issued for appointment of Hamza Shahbaz as the CM as he'll no longer have the majority of votes within the contemplation of Article 130(4) of the Constitution when the PTI dissidents' votes are excluded.



In his dissenting note in the verdict, Justice Sethi had said that the votes of the 25 PTI dissidents cast in favour of Hamza were "admitted", therefore, there was no need to repeat the exercise of counting/recounting.

Read more: PTI to challenge LHC verdict in Supreme Court, confirms Imran Khan

The judge noted that in the 371-strong Punjab Assembly, the requisite number needed to become chief minister was 186 votes. He went on to say that from the record, Hamza obtained 197 votes. Justice Sethi also said that after excluding the 25 votes, Hamza had 172 votes. "Therefore, he is not member elected within the contemplation of Article 130(4) of the Constitution and being a stranger to the office of chief minister, cannot be allowed to hold the office," he said.

"[...] the Chief Minister Punjab may kindly be removed pending this election process due to absence of a valid notification of his appointment and that the Court may graciously grant such time and issue such direction where free and fair election to the post of Chief Minister Punjab takes place with the participation of duly constituted Assembly in accordance with the norms of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973," the plea stated.

Sibtain Khan, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Zainab Umair, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Ahsan Saleem Bharyar have filed the petition.

CM Hamza Shahbaz, Punjab government, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari, Governor Punjab's secretary and PA secretary were named as respondents in the case.

'SC will defer Punjab Assembly session': Fawad Chaudhry

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the party hopes that the SC will take up the plea for immediate hearing and defer the Punjab Assembly session.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has been obliged by the challenged LHC order to ensure holding the provincial assembly's session today (Friday) at 4pm without fail, and not adjourn it without holding the poll.

In addition to this, the governor must ensure administering an oath to the new CM on July 2, by 11am.

LHC order

As per the verdict, the votes will be recounted and the candidate securing a majority of votes will be declared the chief minister.

Article 130(4) of the Constitution of Pakistan governs the election of chief ministers, under which there is an obligation of a majority of 186 votes.

Hamza will no longer be the chief minister if he doesn't retain the required majority after the exclusion of 25 votes, while the second round of polls will be held as per Article 130(4) in case no one gets the majority after a recount.

“We could, possibly direct fresh election after declaring the election as unlawful but it would nullify the direction by the apex court to the state functionaries for the conduct of election in accordance with the Constitution and the decision by learned Division Bench of this Court, appointing Deputy Speaker as presiding officer and directing for the conduct of the election on 16th April 2022," the verdict stated.

It further said that the court cannot quash the notification issued by the presiding officer as well.