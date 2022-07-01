Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial

Billionaire Elon Musk has been hit by another trouble nearly a month after his former ladylove Amber Heard lost defamation trial against Johnny Depp.



According to Reuters, fifteen Black former or current employees at Elon Musk company Tesla filed a lawsuit against the electric car maker on Thursday, alleging they were subjected to racial abuse and harassment at its factories.

The workers said they were subjected to offensive racist comments and behavior by colleagues, managers, and human resources employees on a regular basis, according to the lawsuit filed in a California state court.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It previously has denied wrongdoing and says it has policies in place to prevent and address workplace misconduct.

Earlier in June, a Tesla shareholder filed a lawsuit accusing CEO Elon Musk and the company's board of directors of neglecting worker complaints and fostering a toxic workplace culture.

The lawsuit has been filed against Musk's company nearly a month after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won defamation case against Heard.