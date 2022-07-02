Shan Masood fails miserably against India

Pakistani batter Shan Masood.—Twitter

Pakistani batter Shan Masood, who led Derbyshire, failed miserably against India in a T-20 warm-up game with a 7-wicket loss on Saturday.

India, who had won the toss and chose to field first against Derbyshire, was led by Dinesh Karthik.



Shan Masood-led Derbyshire set a target of 151 runs for the opponent team. Within four overs, openers Shan Masood and Luis Reece were taken down by India.

From 88 for 5 in the 13th over, Derbyshire managed to post 150 thanks largely to Alex Hughes (24 off 17) and Hilton Cartwright (27 off 26). Opener Shan Masood added just 8 runs in the total score of his team.



Late blows from Arshdeep and Umran, who picked up two wickets apiece, ensured Derbyshire didn't get a final kick.



Later, Derbyshire dismissed India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over.

Two half-century partnerships, 51 runs between Samson and Hooda and 78 runs between Hooda and Suryakumar, led the India side to the winning stand. Hooda went to the pavilion after scoring 59 precious runs on 37 balls.

India achieved the target in 16.4 overs.

Additional input from ESPNCricinfo