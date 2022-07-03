 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp gets a broken arrow tattoo on his wrist, meaning revealed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Johnny Depp gets a broken arrow tattoo on his wrist, meaning revealed

Johnny Depp has added another tattoo on his body a month after winning defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp's new tattoo meaning has been explained as the actor got a broken arrow tattoo on his wrist.

The tattoo was designed by Oslo's Attitude Tattoo Studio artists Aleksander Stubberud Aas, Jonathan Herrera, and Tomas Kidane, According to Norwegian website VG. 

The process reportedly took six hours to complete. It noted that Depp's tattoo signifies "a new start and new hope" after "burying the battle ax."

The Pirates of The Caribbean star, 59 took to his social media accounts on Saturday to share a clip, showing him getting a new tattoo on his arm.

After getting inked, Depp also shared his stunning photo to Instagram, looking relaxed and clam in casual outfit while enjoying boating.

Alongside his stunning photo, he wrote in caption: "a little lull in Stockholm… between shows JD X."

The actor's first tattoo, the words 'Cherokee Tribe,' which he got when he was 17 years old, is located on the upper right arm. His great-grandmother was a Cherokee, therefore the tattoo was created to honour his Native American roots.

Johnny Depp has a heart tattooed on his left arm that reads Betty Sue, the name of his mother, who passed away on May 20, 2016, after a protracted illness. But the tattoo was done in 1988, a long time before her passing. He also has Lily-Rose Depp, his first daughter, tattoo on his chest. 

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick returns to his playboy dating lifestyle, parties with Jake Paul's ex Abby Wetherington in Miami

Scott Disick returns to his playboy dating lifestyle, parties with Jake Paul's ex Abby Wetherington in Miami
Man arrested after allegedly threatening Taylor Swift

Man arrested after allegedly threatening Taylor Swift
Piers Morgan reveals what he said to Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan reveals what he said to Cristiano Ronaldo
Adele thanks fans for their ‘LOVE’ and support post UK show

Adele thanks fans for their ‘LOVE’ and support post UK show
Ferne McCann announces engagement to boyfriend Lorri Haines post whirlwind romance

Ferne McCann announces engagement to boyfriend Lorri Haines post whirlwind romance

David Beckham reveals daughter Harper's skating skills in stunning video

David Beckham reveals daughter Harper's skating skills in stunning video
Lindsay Lohan’s PDA-filled pic with fiance Bader Shammas leaves fans speculating about their marriage

Lindsay Lohan’s PDA-filled pic with fiance Bader Shammas leaves fans speculating about their marriage
Two Met officers dismissed over racist remarks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle: report

Two Met officers dismissed over racist remarks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle: report
Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest message for newlyweds Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form

Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest message for newlyweds Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form
'The Shining' actor Joe Turkel breathes his last at 94

'The Shining' actor Joe Turkel breathes his last at 94
Camille Vasquez likely to give onstage performance with Johnny Depp, Elton John

Camille Vasquez likely to give onstage performance with Johnny Depp, Elton John
Princess Diana planned THIS for Prince William as future king

Princess Diana planned THIS for Prince William as future king

Latest

view all