Johnny Depp wins hearts again after Amber Heard defamation case

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has won the hearts of his millions of fans yet again a month after winning defamation lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor took to Instagram and shared a BTS video where he can be seen getting the new tattoo on his arm.

Later, he posted his stunning photo to delight his over 26 million fans on the Facebook-owned app with caption, “a little lull in Stockholm… between shows JD X.”

Fans were quick to react to the photo and over two million people showered love on Depp shortly after he shared the picture.

British model Naomi Campbell was the first to react to the photo.

She dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.

Depp shared his latest photo with new look a month after winning defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.