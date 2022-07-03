 
Elon Musk 'fascinates' Josie Gibson: TV host admits she has crush on billionaire

English television personality and presenter Josie Gibson amazed her fans as she expressed her feelings about billionaire Elon Musk.

The 37-year-old TV host did not feel hesitation to reveal that she finds Tesla founder Elon Musk's intelligence very attractive.

Josie appeared to be fired up by the super-rich business magnate as she  stated that she would like to see his rocket and would be open to an approach from the billionaire.

However, she has insisted that it's the Tesla and SpaceX founder's brainpower she's interested in and not his many billions.

The host told The Mirror that she has 'Little time for love at the moment, but would be open to an approach from Musk - or him "sliding into my DM's".'

Elon Musk, who remained in news amid Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial for his romance and breakup with the Aquaman actress, has been married three times and is now single just like Josie after splitting with singer Grimes - a mother to two of his eight children.

Josie Gibson, who won Big Brother in 2010, says Musk 'fascinates her' and claimed that she likes how 'intelligent he is.'

