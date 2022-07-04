Slam Dunk movie to hit theatres this year

The teaser and poster for Slam Dunk's upcoming film teases important information for fans



Toei Animation and Shueisha revealed that the Slam Dunk franchise will get a brand-new film, officially titled The First Slam Dunk.

Fans may have noticed how many classic anime and manga franchises have made their grand returns in recent years.

Beginning on December 3rd, theatres in Japan will begin showing The First Slam Dunk. The First Slam Dunk has unveiled a new poster to help tease the complete release of the film, even if there hasn't been any word on a potential international distribution.

Additionally, it has been disclosed that the new movie trailer will be accessible to viewers on July 7 on the movie's official YouTube website.

This will be the first comprehensive look at what to anticipate from the new feature as we've only seen teasers thus far.