Energy crisis worries PM, orders revival of closed power plants

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Sunday chaired a meeting on the energy crisis in the country and issued directives to immediately revive the non-functional power plants closed due to various reasons.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the loadshedding issue and steps taken by the government to overcome the shortage of fuel.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, while Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNAs and PM’s Special Assistant on Public Policy/ Strategic Communications Fahad Hussain, and relevant authorities attended the meeting.



PM Shehbaz said though the threat of default had been averted, steering the country out of crises was the top-most priority of the coalition government.



The premier promised that the coalition government would overcome the issue as it did in the past, as he himself was monitoring the loadshedding across the country.

He also ordered for resolving provincial issues of drinking water provision and agricultural facilities on a priority basis. The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was told to take an independent decision after consultations with the provinces.

Meeting on law and order

In a separate meeting on the law and order situation in Punjab also attended by Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chief Secretary Punjab, inspector-general Punjab Police and senior police officers, the PM said that police should provide all possible protection of life and property to the public.

He directed that police should not give in to any pressure while performing their professional duties and ensure in every way possible protection of life and property of people.

The PM assured that police would be provided sufficient funds for enhancing their capacity for overcoming the present challenges. However, he warned that poor performance and a lethargic attitude would not be tolerated.

Eid arrangements

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also discussed preparations for Eid-ul-Adha and the cleanliness campaign during the Eid days.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Khwaja Ahmed Hassan, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, IGP Punjab, Commissioner Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the arrangements for cleanliness in Punjab during Eid-ul-Azha.

He instructed the officials to keep the machinery functional on Eid days to ensure the removal of sacrificial animals’ remains on time.