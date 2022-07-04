Good amount of rain expected in Karachi this afternoon: chief meteorologist

A man walks on a road while covering himself with a sheet during a rainy day. — AFP/File

Another weather forecast refreshes Karachiites' eager hopes of rain.

Sarfaraz forecasts moderate and heavy rains in Karachi today.

Says city to receive rain on Eidul Azha as well.

After several inaccurate weather forecasts, Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has again forecast moderate to heavy rains in Karachi.

The citizens of Karachi have been waiting for it to rain for the last couple of days as the Met Department is continuously issuing rain alerts for a week but it never poured except for light showers or drizzle in some areas.

However, the chief meteorologist has once again expressed the likeliness of downpour in the city today (Monday).

"Good amount of rain with thunderstorm is expected in the city after 2pm today and the spell may continue till late at night," Sarfaraz said while speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan.



He said that some areas of the metropolis may even receive heavy rain.

The chief meteorologist further stated that a wet spell may also be seen on Eidul Azha as the monsoon winds are directed towards Sindh and Balochistan.

He, however, admitted that the previous weather forecasts didn't prove true because the rain-producing system approaching became sluggish, while some of it split and shifted towards the sea.