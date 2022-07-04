 
entertainment
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle slammed for dragging Prince Harry 'like a performing seal'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Meghan Markle slammed for dragging Prince Harry like a performing seal

Royal experts have just spoken out about Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle and how she allegedly drags him around like a performing seal' at events and public appearances.

Royal author and biographer Ingrid Seward delivered this accusation after the launch of her book, Prince Philip Revealed.

In it, she accused Meghan Markle of "He’s obsessed. He's being dragged around like a royal performing seal."

"And Meghan has got to hang on to Harry because he’s her entrée – what is she otherwise, but a starlet?"

Before concluding she also took a swipe at Prince Harry's red head of hair and admitted that he "lives up to the redhead image of a hothead."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports

Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports
David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video

David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video
Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt note for David on 23rd wedding anniversary: Photo

Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt note for David on 23rd wedding anniversary: Photo
Amber Heard slams court for 'not vetting' jurors: 'Was there a summons?'

Amber Heard slams court for 'not vetting' jurors: 'Was there a summons?'
BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea

BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea
Prince Harry put on blast over 'obsession' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry put on blast over 'obsession' with Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew is still on Queen’s staff after alleged sex assault case: reports

Prince Andrew is still on Queen’s staff after alleged sex assault case: reports
Britney Spears pens note on mental health: ‘Positive is the new negative’

Britney Spears pens note on mental health: ‘Positive is the new negative’
‘Minions’ rule N. American box office with $127.9 million

‘Minions’ rule N. American box office with $127.9 million
British theatre director Peter Brook passes away

British theatre director Peter Brook passes away
Amber Heard demands new trial, claims verdict in Johnny Depp case is tossed

Amber Heard demands new trial, claims verdict in Johnny Depp case is tossed
Harry Styles says he’s ‘heartbroken’ after Copenhagen shooting

Harry Styles says he’s ‘heartbroken’ after Copenhagen shooting

Latest

view all