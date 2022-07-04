 
pakistan
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

IHC warns of summoning PM in missing persons case

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. — IHC website
  • Non-implementation of orders for recovery of missing persons irks IHC CJ Athar Minallah.
  • “It is a fact that nobody is doing anything [about it],” observes Justice Athar Minallah
  • Deputy attorney general apprises  court that 600 out of 8,400 citizens are still missing.

ISLAMABAD: The non-recovery of missing persons despite judicial orders on Monday drew the ire of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who warned of summoning the prime minister for an explanation if the authorities still fail to implement the orders.

"It is a fact that nobody is doing anything [about it],” Justice Minallah remarked during the hearing of identical petitions seeking the recovery of missing persons.

When asked how many people are missing, the deputy attorney general, while citing a report, apprised the court that out of 8,400 people, 600 citizens are still missing.

“Many people are playing a double role in the case; they are playing from both sides,” he added.

Reprimanding the deputy attorney general, the court asked, “Then, what is the purpose of recruiting so many policemen?”

At this, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said, “So many people were picked up but it is not known yet who picked them.”

“Which party do you represent? Has it ever been in government?” asked the court.

Babar said that he is affiliated with the PPP and it had been in the government.

“When people were picked up in your government, then what did you do? inquired the judge.

Meanwhile, the court appointed Farhatullah Babar and Islamabad Bar Council’s member Advocate Abid Nazir as amici curiae in the case.

Babar urged the court to make Mansoor Alam Commission report public. Stressing the need for summoning the prime minister, he said that calling other officers is useless in this case.

Later, the court adjourned that hearing till September 9.  

