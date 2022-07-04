 
entertainment
Netflix out for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'pint of blood'

Netflix out for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'pint of blood'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been forced to give Netflix its pint of blood after 'failing' to deliver royal footage and updates.

Royal author Angela Levin made this claim in her recent interview with talkRADIO.

There, she claimed, "When I met Harry at Kensington Palace the first question he asked me was, 'Are you watching The Crown?'"

"He said, 'yes, we're all absolutely watching everything but I'm going to insist it stops before it reaches me'."

"And he's now actually doing what I think is so disloyal and rude and that is taking money from a company like Netflix that knows exactly that it's going to get its pint of blood out of somebody when it offers a lot of money."

"When he knows the same company is ridiculing his father, his mother and his grandmother."

