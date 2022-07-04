 
Monday Jul 04 2022
Prince Harry planned Oprah chat 'six months' into Meghan Markle wedding?

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Prince Harry allegedly ‘planned’ his chat with Oprah Winfrey “six months” after his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Royal biographer and author Andrew Morton made this claim during his appearance on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

The Meghan: A Hollywood Princess author admitted to listeners, "Harry was having conversations in a London hotel with Oprah Winfrey back in November 2018, just six months after they'd been married."

Before concluding he added, “So they were thinking about a different direction of travel pretty early on."

