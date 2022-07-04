'Bachelorette' aum Chase McNary announces engagement with girlfriend Ellie White

 
entertainment
'Bachelorette' alum Chase McNary announces engagement with girlfriend Ellie White

Chase McNary has gotten engaged!

On Instagram Saturday, the former Bachelorette contestant announced his engagement to girlfriend Ellie White. 

He shared the amazing news alongside moments from the romantic proposal occurring in Breckenridge, Colorado, including a shot of himself getting down on one knee.

"It was always you ???? @elliefwhite," he captioned the post.

McNary, 33, received many congratulatory messages from fellow Bachelor Nation stars. "Let's gooooooo! Congrats," Chris Bukowski said as Becca Tilley wrote, "Congratulations Chase!!!!!"

Josh Murray also expressed his "love" for the couple's milestone while Blake Horstmann wrote: "Ermerghrd congrats duuude!"

"Congratulations Y'all!!! But be honest, she knew this was coming," Wells Adams joked. "I mean, that's a 'I'm getting a fat diamond today' hat if I've ever seen one.."

Like McNary, White also announced the pair's engagement on Instagram.

"Take me off the roster," she wrote. "???? Forever his ????."

