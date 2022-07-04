Johnny Depp's new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean

Johnny Depp has attracted massive likes and hearts after sharing her stunning new photo on a cruise from Stockholm, which apparently reminded his much-adored character of Captain Jack Sparrow.

In the photo, the Hollywood star posted on his Instagram this week, shows him standing on a boat alongside a flag in very relaxed and calm situation after a spell of tough period in his life.

The actor captioned the photo: “a little lull in Stockholm… between shows JD X.”

The smashing picture took fans on a trip down memory lane and reminded a scene of his film the Pirates Of The Caribbean when he's seen standing on his ship as a ruler of the ocean.

However, Depp seemingly wants to move on after burying the battle ax, but Anmber heard latest plea suggests as she's interested to start a sequel of their defamation trial.

Depp's millions of fans showered love on Depp's new amazing look shortly after he shared the picture. British model Naomi Campbell also dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.