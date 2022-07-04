 
entertainment
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Johnny Depps new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean

Johnny Depp has attracted massive likes and hearts after sharing her stunning new photo on a cruise from Stockholm, which apparently reminded his much-adored character of Captain Jack Sparrow.

In the photo, the Hollywood star posted on his Instagram this week, shows him standing on a boat alongside a flag in very relaxed and calm situation after a spell of tough period in his life.

The actor captioned the photo: “a little lull in Stockholm… between shows JD X.”

The smashing picture took fans on a trip down memory lane and reminded a scene of his film the Pirates Of The Caribbean when he's seen standing on his ship as a ruler of the ocean.

However, Depp seemingly wants to move on after burying the battle ax, but Anmber heard latest plea suggests as she's interested to start a sequel of their defamation trial.

Depp's millions of fans showered love on Depp's new amazing look shortly after he shared the picture. British model Naomi Campbell also dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne
Queen Elizabeth’s role as ‘comforting constant’ over amid health issues?

Queen Elizabeth’s role as ‘comforting constant’ over amid health issues?
Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory

Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory
Joey King gushes over fiance Steven Piet in sweet post

Joey King gushes over fiance Steven Piet in sweet post
Kate Middleton and Prince William set to upstage Meghan Markle and Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William set to upstage Meghan Markle and Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan’s arch nemesis to serve Prince Charles, Camilla?

Prince Harry, Meghan’s arch nemesis to serve Prince Charles, Camilla?
'Bachelorette' aum Chase McNary announces engagement with girlfriend Ellie White

'Bachelorette' aum Chase McNary announces engagement with girlfriend Ellie White
Prince George’s shocking school job revealed by Kate Middleton

Prince George’s shocking school job revealed by Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton opens up about ‘mom guilt’ over Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton opens up about ‘mom guilt’ over Princess Charlotte
Prince Charles wants to ‘heal’ his ‘fractured’ relationship with Prince Harry

Prince Charles wants to ‘heal’ his ‘fractured’ relationship with Prince Harry

Prince Charles and William may be assigned new royal duties as Queen's head of state role revised

Prince Charles and William may be assigned new royal duties as Queen's head of state role revised

Latest

view all