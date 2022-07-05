Fawad Chaudhry, Mazari accepted leaked audio belonged to Bushra Bibi: Maririyum Aurangzeb

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on July 4, 2022. — Screengrab/Hum News Live

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said that her predecessor Fawad Chaudhry and ex-human rights minister Shireen Mazari accepted that the leaked audio belongs to former first lady Bushra Bibi.

Speaking at a press conference along with Power Minister Khurram Dastgir and State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Aurangzeb said that "both the leaders confirmed that Bushra Bibi is the mastermind behind the PTI's social media team and false narratives".

The PML-N leader said that the former first lady was running campaigns against the institutions. Bushra Bibi used the "foreign conspiracy" to cover her corruption, she added.

Shedding a light on the increased energy demand, Aurangzeb said that the demand reached 30,000 MW in June, while the generation was 23,900 MW.

The information minister added that the cabinet committee ratified the legislative cases ratified including National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2022.

She went on to say that the government has also formed a task force on the legal framework of government-to-government commercial transactions which is being headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Talking about other political matters in the country, Aurangzeb added that five names have been approved to be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).



'Loadshedding relief'

Meanwhile, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said that the nation might get relief in terms of electricity loadshedding during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

Dastgir said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to review the increase in electricity prices. "The issue of increased prices hasn't been raised in the cabinet yet," he added.

'Govt making efforts to buy gas'

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that the government was making efforts to buy gas in a bid to overcome the ongoing energy crisis.

He said that the coalition government was in contact with friendly countries for gas.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz announced that the provincial government will bear the power cost of households that consume up to 100 units of electricity in a month.