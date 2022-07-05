 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Fawad Chaudhry, Mazari accepted leaked audio belonged to Bushra Bibi: Maririyum Aurangzeb

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on July 4, 2022. — Screengrab/Hum News Live
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on July 4, 2022. — Screengrab/Hum News Live

  • Marriyum Aurangzeb says both leaders confirmed that Bushra Bibi is mastermind behind PTI's social media team, false narratives.
  • Power Minister Dastgir announces nation might get relief in loadshedding during eid days.
  • Musadik Malik informs that government is making efforts to buy gas.

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said that her predecessor Fawad Chaudhry and ex-human rights minister Shireen Mazari accepted that the leaked audio belongs to former first lady Bushra Bibi.

Speaking at a press conference along with Power Minister Khurram Dastgir and State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Aurangzeb said that "both the leaders confirmed that Bushra Bibi is the mastermind behind the PTI's social media team and false narratives".

The PML-N leader said that the former first lady was running campaigns against the institutions. Bushra Bibi used the "foreign conspiracy" to cover her corruption, she added.

Shedding a light on the increased energy demand, Aurangzeb said that the demand reached 30,000 MW in June, while the generation was 23,900 MW.

The information minister added that the cabinet committee ratified the legislative cases ratified including National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2022.

She went on to say that the government has also formed a task force on the legal framework of government-to-government commercial transactions which is being headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Related items

Talking about other political matters in the country, Aurangzeb added that five names have been approved to be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

'Loadshedding relief'

Meanwhile, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said that the nation might get relief in terms of electricity loadshedding during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

Dastgir said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to review the increase in electricity prices. "The issue of increased prices hasn't been raised in the cabinet yet," he added.

'Govt making efforts to buy gas'

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that the government was making efforts to buy gas in a bid to overcome the ongoing energy crisis.

He said that the coalition government was in contact with friendly countries for gas.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz announced that the provincial government will bear the power cost of households that consume up to 100 units of electricity in a month.

More From Pakistan:

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri arrested from Karachi airport

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri arrested from Karachi airport
Maryam Nawaz says July 17 by-polls 'war for Punjab's development'

Maryam Nawaz says July 17 by-polls 'war for Punjab's development'
WATCH: What makes Jannat Mirza happy?

WATCH: What makes Jannat Mirza happy?
ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur

ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur
Karachi rain: Entire administration on ground to deal with situation, says Murtaza Wahab

Karachi rain: Entire administration on ground to deal with situation, says Murtaza Wahab
Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab

Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab
IHC warns of summoning PM in missing persons case

IHC warns of summoning PM in missing persons case
‘Will not sit quietly if audio of Imran Khan’s calls leaked,’ warns PTI

‘Will not sit quietly if audio of Imran Khan’s calls leaked,’ warns PTI
By-poll in PP-167 Lahore: Firing, violence, raids mar election campaigns

By-poll in PP-167 Lahore: Firing, violence, raids mar election campaigns
By-poll in PP-158 Lahore: Party symbols over candidates

By-poll in PP-158 Lahore: Party symbols over candidates
Fresh medical report states Dua Zahra's age between 15-16 years

Fresh medical report states Dua Zahra's age between 15-16 years
Imran Khan moves SC against revocation of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights

Imran Khan moves SC against revocation of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights

Latest

view all