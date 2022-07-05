Eid ul Adha 2022 in Pakistan: What's the load-shedding situation going to be?

A Reuters file photo of electricity towers.

Citizens across Pakistan can enjoy Eid ul Adha 2022 holidays in peace as the government has reportedly decided against having load-shedding during the break, Geo News reported Monday.

The news is a big surprise for Pakistanis as Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir had announced on Sunday that people will continue to witness power outages on Eid ul Adha.

He had said areas “where people pay their electricity bills regularly will get major relief, however, those areas where people don’t pay their electricity bills, — be it in rural or urban areas — will face power outages.”

According to sources in the energy ministry, the government has made arrangements for extra fuel and gas to run power plants during Eid ul Adha holidays. However, the plants will be operated according to need.

The sources further said that during the Eid ul Adha holidays, the demand for electricity will witness a major decline as factories, offices and shops will remain closed.



PM orders revival of closed power plants

To cope with the ongoing power crisis in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had chaired Sunday a meeting on the energy crisis in the country and issued directives to immediately revive non-functional power plants closed due to various reasons.

PM Shehbaz said though the threat of default had been averted, steering the country out of crises was the top-most priority of the coalition government.

The premier promised that the coalition government would overcome the issue as it did in the past, as he himself was monitoring load-shedding across the country.