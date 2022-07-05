 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Despite prolonged power cuts, NEPRA approves another electricity price hike for Karachi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

A man installing K-Electric metre . Photo— AFP/File
A man installing K-Electric metre . Photo— AFP/File

  • NEPRA rejects KE plea to increase power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit. 
  • Due to shortfall in national grid, power utility is being provided less power from it, says KE.
  • We are ready to talk to federal and provincial governments for cheap electricity, says Nepra chairman.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved another massive hike in the price of electricity for K-Electric consumers.

On account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for May 2022, a hike of Rs9.42 per unit has been approved as the city continues to put up with long hours of load-shedding.

The recent increase in the power tariff was approved by Nepra during a public hearing on KE's petition seeking an increase in the power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit under the FCA for May. However, Nepra gave approval for Rs9.42 per unit.

According to The News, KE, in its petition, said that it distributed electricity as per the economic merit order from its generation units and through imports from external sources. They said that LNG cost 50% and furnace oil 38% more in May compared to March and contractors of LNG also defaulted in May.

Related items

KE officials said that due to a shortfall in the national grid, the power utility is being provided less power from it.

The Nepra chairman said that if the company was experiencing difficulties in providing cheap electricity, it may seek the electricity regulatory authority's help. "We are ready to talk to the federal and provincial governments for cheap electricity," he added.

Nepra had already approved an increase of Rs5.27 per unit in the electricity tariff of KE on account of fuel cost adjustment for April, 2022 on June 25, 2022.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi, it's going to rain again today

Karachi, it's going to rain again today
Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.45%

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.45%
Eid ul Adha 2022 in Pakistan: You probably won't have to put up with load-shedding

Eid ul Adha 2022 in Pakistan: You probably won't have to put up with load-shedding
Fawad Chaudhry, Mazari accepted leaked audio belonged to Bushra Bibi: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Fawad Chaudhry, Mazari accepted leaked audio belonged to Bushra Bibi: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Former federal minister Babar Ghauri arrested from Karachi airport

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri arrested from Karachi airport
Maryam Nawaz says July 17 by-polls 'war for Punjab's development'

Maryam Nawaz says July 17 by-polls 'war for Punjab's development'
WATCH: What makes Jannat Mirza happy?

WATCH: What makes Jannat Mirza happy?
ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur

ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur
Karachi rain: Entire administration on ground to deal with situation, says Murtaza Wahab

Karachi rain: Entire administration on ground to deal with situation, says Murtaza Wahab
Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab

Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab

Latest

view all