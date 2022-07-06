 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'tucked away' behind other royals on Queen's Jubilee: Here's why

Prince harry and Meghan Markle were "tucked away" behind other members of the Firm at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who returned to the UK last month to attend the Queen's events, were "relegated" behind the Duke of Gloucester as part of a drastic royal shake-up, a royal expert has claimed.

The move, according to the expert, was as part of a drastic royal shake-up.

"Those four days will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life. They (Meghan and Harry) were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester," said royal expert and biographer Duncan Larcombe.

Other prominent members of the Firm were seated in the front row at the Thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral, while the Sussexes were demoted to the second row.

Larcombe added: "You can take your pick with things they were excluded from this weekend, whether they excluded themselves or not, they flew home on a private jet before the thing had even finished".

