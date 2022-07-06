Meghan Markle 'kept at arm's length' during Platinum Jubilee weekend: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rushed back to Frogmore Cottage at the speed of a lightning bolt after Red Arrows flypast.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who jointly attended Queen's Platinum Jubilee two years after leaving their duties as senior royals, avoided interaction with the rest of the family on the occassion.

A source told Telegraph: “Harry and Meghan were kept at arm’s length during the whole weekend — and they did not make much effort to help thaw relations either.”

Meanwhile, the Queen refused a portrait with Sussex child Lilibet, owing to her blood shot eye.

Senior aides, however, suspected that photo will be used for Netflix money and the couple's future financial endeavours.



Meghan and Harry left UK in 2020. The couple now lives in California along with their kids Archie and Lilibet Diana.