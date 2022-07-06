Explainer: Why is there divide on use of EVMs in elections?

In November 2021, the PTI-led government passed a law allowing the use of electronic voting machines (EMVs) in the next general elections, but it was reversed when the incumbent rulers came into power.

Even when in the Opposition, the current government leaders had opposed the use of EVMs in elections and had called for comprehensive testing before rolling it out across the country’s polling stations.

But the government has maintained that EVMs can be used in the polls if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deems them fit after rigorous testing.

However, it is not only politicians who are divided over the use of EVMs in the elections. Even experts differ over it.

To find out more, watch this video: