Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gearing up’ for Jubilee revelations: ‘Big pay day’

The royal family has been warned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big payday following Jubilee's interviews of behind-the-scenes secrets.

Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean made this claim on his personal YouTube Channel.

There, he was quoted saying, "All the TV broadcasters around the world are looking to put together specials on the Platinum Jubilee, particularly for their year-end things.

"American networks are very keen on is to sit down with Harry and Meghan to get their take on what has been spectacular years.”

“I've been told that Australian TV too are interested particularly all the mainstream media now. When you think about it that could be a big pay deal for Harry and Meghan."